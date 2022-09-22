Greensboro's Magnolia House listed among Historic Hotels of America

GREENSBORO — Add another honor to the list for The Historic Magnolia House.

The "Green Book" site at 442 Gorrell St. has been inducted into Historic Hotels of America, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

It is one of more than 300 hotels and resorts throughout the country that is recognized by Historic Hotels of America for preserving and maintaining its historic integrity, architecture and ambiance.

This was one of the few sites in the city listed in "The Negro Travelers’ Green Book: The Guide to Travel and Vacations," which helped Black travelers locate safe accommodations during the time of legalized segregation.

“It is truly an honor to receive this designation with the Historic Hotels of America,” Natalie Pass-Miller, owner of The Historic Magnolia House, said in a news release. “This partnership is exciting for us, as it further allows us to fulfill our mission to elevate and empower Black historic sites, giving them their voice back and reuniting its history with their community."

The Historic Magnolia House is listed among only nine North Carolina historic hotels, including The Omni Grove Park Inn and Pinehurst Resort.

Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Magnolia House was a distinguished and upscale accommodation for entertainment industry members and other celebrities.

Historians have documented memories of James Brown playing with neighborhood children, singer Joe Tex signing autographs for fans on the front porch and sightings of other entertainers such as James Baldwin, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Jackie Robinson and Ike and Tina Turner.

After closing to guests in 1966, the Magnolia House served as a private home until 1994.

Current father-daughter owners Sam Pass and Natalie Pass-Miller bought the house in 1996 and invested in a remodel to bring The Historic Magnolia House back to its former glory. In late 2021, they reopened the hotel and dining room as well as event space for private rental.

Today, The Historic Magnolia House offers visitors a hotel, restaurant and special event space for private rental. Visitors and guests get to experience the home both structurally and functionally as historic guests did decades ago.

Lawrence Horwitz, executive vice president of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide, commended Pass-Miller and her leadership team for "their exemplary stewardship of this historically significant hotel."