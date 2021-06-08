Greensboro's Magnolia House to celebrate Juneteenth with tours, shoebox meals

GREENSBORO — The Historic Magnolia House will open for self-guided tours and shoebox meals to celebrate Juneteenth.
Juneteenth is a celebration of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received word, two years after the Civil War had ended, that they had finally received their freedom.
The Magnolia House, a grand Victorian-style home at 442 Gorrell St., was listed in the “Green Book” for Black travelers during segregation.
Owners and staff plan a restoration that will reopen the Magnolia as an inn as soon as fall.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays from June 16 to 30, Magnolia House staff will invite visitors to view its Juneteenth exhibit focused on redlining and a Green Book era traveler’s toolkit.
Additionally, the Magnolia House will present a new Virtual Reality experience created in conjunction with UNCG’s Department of Interior Architecture for Creative Greensboro’s Catalyzing Creativity grant.
As visitors experience the virtual reality project, they will be taken back in time to see what the interiors of the Magnolia House may have looked like in the 1950s.
All tours and shoebox meals can be booked via Schedulicity at www.schedulicity.com/scheduling/THMNF83.
Magnolia House staff recommends booking virtual reality tours ahead of time. They will cost $11 per person.
In addition to self-guided tours, visitors also are invited to participate in Magnolia’s shoebox lunch educational program.
During Jim Crow, black travelers frequently carried shoe box lunches as a means of staying safe when a Green Book site was not readily available. These lunches, packed in shoe boxes and filled with less perishable foods, were a key symbol of the period.
During June on Fridays and Saturdays, the Magnolia House will offer shoe box inspired meals for outdoor dining and takeout so that guests can safely celebrate Juneteenth. These meals will come housed in Magnolia’s Juneteenth-themed shoeboxes, filled with information about the history of Juneteenth and traditional Juneteenth meals.
The shoe boxes will come filled with items from the Magnolia House’s special Juneteenth menu.
All proceeds will go towards the Magnolia House Foundation to save Greensboro’s Historic Green Book site.
Contact Melissa Knapp at 336-617-3382 or info@magnoliahousegso.org for additional information on Juneteenth programming and foundation donations.