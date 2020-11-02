Greensboro's Opus series returns Nov. 29 with streamed concerts

GREENSBORO — The Opus Concert Series will return for its 2020-21 season beginning Nov. 29.

Creative Greensboro, the City’s office of arts and culture, will broadcast its fall concerts at 6 p.m. Sunday from Nov. 29 through Dec. 20 on Creative Greensboro’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

A Facebook account is not required to watch the concerts. The concerts range from classical and holiday favorites to tango and R&B.

They feature small groups of musicians from two city-sponsored community music ensembles, Philharmonia of Greensboro and Greensboro Concert Band, and guest artists including Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble and Sheila Star Productions.

“Greensboro loves live music – and though we still are unable to return to typical in-person music events, we are pleased to affirm our commitment to this free concert series and to the members of our creative community who help bring it to life,” the city's Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal said in a news release.