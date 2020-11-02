Greensboro's Opus series returns Nov. 29 with streamed concerts

GREENSBORO — The Opus Concert Series will return for its 2020-21 season beginning Nov. 29.
Creative Greensboro, the City’s office of arts and culture, will broadcast its fall concerts at 6 p.m. Sunday from Nov. 29 through Dec. 20 on Creative Greensboro’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.
A Facebook account is not required to watch the concerts. The concerts range from classical and holiday favorites to tango and R&B.
They feature small groups of musicians from two city-sponsored community music ensembles, Philharmonia of Greensboro and Greensboro Concert Band, and guest artists including Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble and Sheila Star Productions.
“Greensboro loves live music – and though we still are unable to return to typical in-person music events, we are pleased to affirm our commitment to this free concert series and to the members of our creative community who help bring it to life,” the city's Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal said in a news release.
“More than 175,000 viewers tuned in to enjoy our virtual MUSEP concert series this summer," Deal said. "We are excited to continue with virtual offerings this fall and winter. The guest artists – a first for the Opus Series – will help the series reflect the varied musical interests of our community.”
The schedule:
• Nov. 29: BadCameo (Indie-funk fusion) and Sol Di Luna (Latin rhythm funk).
• Dec. 6: Small ensembles from the Philharmonia of Greensboro (classical).
• Dec. 13: Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble (Argentine tango) and Sheila Star Productions (soul, R&B, holiday).
• Dec. 20: Small ensembles from the Greensboro Concert Band (holiday, traditional, pop).
Additional Opus concerts are planned for spring 2021 with details to be announced at a later date. The Opus series is sponsored by WGHP/Fox8. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.