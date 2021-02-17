Greensboro's 'Parks Passport' program encourages people to explore the city for a chance to win prizes

GREENSBORO — A "Parks Passport" program designed by the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is giving people a reason to get outdoors and explore the city.

The Parks Passport points people to 20 different local areas to explore, the city said in a news release.

People can pick up a 2021 Parks Passport at the Parks and Recreation headquarters at 301 S. Green St., Suite 300, or download the passport online. English and Spanish language versions are available.

People who visit the locations on the passport should search for the Parks Passport sign. Each sign will have a special word used to fill in a phrase on the passport. When the phrase is complete, people can mail or drop off their passport at Parks and Recreation to receive a "swag item," the city said.

People who visit all 20 passport spots by Dec. 31 will not only receive a Parks and Recreation item, but also be entered into a drawing for a prize package worth an estimated $200. The drawing will be held in January 2022, according to the city.

For more details and other Parks and Recreation contests, games and sweepstakes, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest.