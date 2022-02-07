Greensboro's Roy Carroll building team for world's most prestigious auto endurance race

Carroll is spending millions, he can't say exactly how much, to field a team with three professional drivers. Carroll is able to enter his car through a connection with racing team owner and manager Bill Riley, who fielded a car on Jan. 29 and 30 at the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway and won in his category.

"This is, in terms of racing, like having a spot to get to the Super Bowl," Carroll said.

Initially, Carroll had thought about entering the race as a driver with a combination professional/amateur driving team, but he had to admit that he maybe didn't have the skill to drive in a race where slower cars get passed by the likes of Formula One Champion Fernando Alonso.

"To be honest with you, I'm an OK driver. But I get humbled every time I go to the track and race and I just didn't have the time to put into it to get up to where I needed to be to race, you know, in Le Mans," Carroll said.

Riley will manage Carroll's Le Mans race team and has already enlisted three drivers, one of whom, Filipe Fraga, was the class-winning driver at Daytona in January.