Greensboro's Roy Carroll building team for world's most prestigious auto endurance race

GREENSBORO — Cars in the prestigious Le Mans 24-hour road race in France are all about endurance and speed.
Some of the world's greatest drivers have participated in the nearly century-old race on public road and private track surfaces near the town of Le Mans in northwestern France.
Winning comes first. But for TV cameras, image is a close second. From exotic looking hybrid-electric prototypes to more conventional looking Ferraris and Porsches, color is a team's identity. And cars can range from traditional racing green or red to off-the-wall pinks and glowing greens.
Roy Carroll, who is fielding a car for the first time in the exclusive race, is just looking for some gold chrome film to wrap his Ferrari.
But like seemingly everything else in this pandemic, gold film is hard to find worldwide due to supply chain shortages, said Carroll, one of the Southeast's most successful builders and developers based in Greensboro.
"Not a big deal," Carroll wrote in an email to supporters, "but the gold film really makes the car standout."
What is a big deal is that Carroll has a car in the race at all.
Only about 60 cars worldwide can qualify for spots in the event's four categories. The smallest teams compete simultaneously with the Audis and Toyotas of the world, the top teams fielding 200-mph cars with famous Formula One drivers beside small private teams of mixed amateurs and professionals.
Carroll is spending millions, he can't say exactly how much, to field a team with three professional drivers. Carroll is able to enter his car through a connection with racing team owner and manager Bill Riley, who fielded a car on Jan. 29 and 30 at the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway and won in his category.
"This is, in terms of racing, like having a spot to get to the Super Bowl," Carroll said.
Initially, Carroll had thought about entering the race as a driver with a combination professional/amateur driving team, but he had to admit that he maybe didn't have the skill to drive in a race where slower cars get passed by the likes of Formula One Champion Fernando Alonso.
"To be honest with you, I'm an OK driver. But I get humbled every time I go to the track and race and I just didn't have the time to put into it to get up to where I needed to be to race, you know, in Le Mans," Carroll said.
Riley will manage Carroll's Le Mans race team and has already enlisted three drivers, one of whom, Filipe Fraga, was the class-winning driver at Daytona in January.
Ferrari will build his Le Mans car at the company's racing factory in Modena, Italy, and have it ready by April. That may sound like a long time before the June race. But it's an almost impossibly tight schedule for three drivers and a team who want to get to know everything about the car that has to cover hundreds of miles for 24 hours.
Carroll believes he is the first team owner from Greensboro and he wants to turn everyone in town into fans of this exotic race.
Carroll is already a Ferrari super fan — he owns more than a dozen of the if-you-have-to-ask-you-can't-afford-it cars — and races his own car in the Ferrari Challenge. That's a series of races around the country that pit about 20 equally-prepared Ferraris with drivers of varying skill levels on the nation's top road courses.
He's had some success in the sport, finishing in the top three in several races.
And while he's driving, Carroll gets plenty of exposure for one of his non-development businesses: BeeSafe Storage, the car's sponsor.
Now, with three pro drivers in the Le Mans race, that chrome-gold wrap has plenty of BeeSafe logos on it to show a worldwide audience one of Carroll's growing businesses.
BeeSafe will not only be the sponsor of the Le Mans car, but it will be in charge of shipping the car, equipping and housing the team and every one of the endless costs of racing on the world stage.
"We'll come back, hopefully, to Greensboro after the race and in one piece and we'll share it somehow with the community. We're still working on that," Carroll said. "Maybe it could end up in a children's museum or something."
Carroll has reserved First National Bank Field, where the Grasshoppers play, as a big outdoor viewing venue for the race, which runs June 11-12. He'll have jumbo TV screens and refreshments for anybody who wants to come out and watch live the Greensboro car in the competition.
For Carroll, being a team owner, standing in the pits during those long overnight hours, and being a part of Ferrari's effort to win a category at Le Mans is beyond anything he would have expected even a few months ago.
It's pretty tough to impress a guy with Ferraris, a private jet, hundreds of apartment units scattered throughout the Southeast and a self-storage company.
"If you'd asked me seven months ago: 'Is running a car at Le Mans as an owner one of your bucket list items?' I would've said that's too far fetched," Carroll said.
"It's going to be an exciting time."
