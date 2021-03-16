 Skip to main content
Greensboro's United Way leader leaving next month for diversity-focused job with Visa
Greensboro's United Way leader leaving next month for diversity-focused job with Visa

Ladder to success (copy)

Michelle Gethers-Clark, the president and CEO of United Way of Greater Greensboro, perches on a ladder as she tells GTCC graduates to take the next step during May 2019 commencement at the Greensboro Coliseum.

 Woody Marshall,News & Record

GREENSBORO — Michelle Gethers-Clark, who made reducing poverty the hallmark of leading the United Way of Greater Greensboro, will be leaving next month to serve as the chief diversity officer and head of corporate responsibility for credit card giant Visa.

In this newly created role, Gethers-Clark will be responsible for “further elevating Visa’s approach to inclusion and diversity as a business imperative,” according to the company.

Gethers-Clark will lead a team of more than 60 professionals worldwide with a focus on small and micro businesses.

She leaves the United Way on April 15 and starts May 3 at Visa, where she will report to CEO Alfred F. Kelly Jr.

Gethers-Clark joined the nonprofit in 2012 as a consultant, and was later named president and CEO. Since then her team had generated and distributed $90 million in financial revenue to social impact programs focused on producing positive life, health and economic outcomes for children and families in the Greensboro/Guilford County community, according to the nonprofit.

In a statement, Gethers-Clark thanked her staff and board, who “were willing to boldly change the way we support our community."

“I know the power and passion of this community will continue to push forward on the path to end poverty under the leadership of our board and in partnership with the entire United Way team," Gethers-Clark said.

The agency’s board chair called Gethers-Clark’s leadership “transformational.”

“Thanks to her collaborative efforts, thousands of local children and families have received life-changing supports and the hope they deserve,” Kim Gatling said.

Gatling and Michele Deuterman, chair of the local United Way's Human Resource Committee, will soon announce plans to conduct a CEO search for Gethers-Clark’s successor.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

