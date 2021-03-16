Greensboro's United Way leader leaving next month for diversity-focused job with Visa

GREENSBORO — Michelle Gethers-Clark, who made reducing poverty the hallmark of leading the United Way of Greater Greensboro, will be leaving next month to serve as the chief diversity officer and head of corporate responsibility for credit card giant Visa.

In this newly created role, Gethers-Clark will be responsible for “further elevating Visa’s approach to inclusion and diversity as a business imperative,” according to the company.

Gethers-Clark will lead a team of more than 60 professionals worldwide with a focus on small and micro businesses.

She leaves the United Way on April 15 and starts May 3 at Visa, where she will report to CEO Alfred F. Kelly Jr.

Gethers-Clark joined the nonprofit in 2012 as a consultant, and was later named president and CEO. Since then her team had generated and distributed $90 million in financial revenue to social impact programs focused on producing positive life, health and economic outcomes for children and families in the Greensboro/Guilford County community, according to the nonprofit.

In a statement, Gethers-Clark thanked her staff and board, who “were willing to boldly change the way we support our community."