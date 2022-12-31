Greensboro's Vince Evans inducted into Rose Bowl Hall of Fame

Robert Evans had just purchased a color television for his home in Greensboro's Benbow Park, and on a Saturday afternoon in November 1967, he and his son, Vince, sat down to watch Southern California and UCLA battle for a berth in the Rose Bowl.

The Bruins were in position to take that berth representing the PAC-8, but a handoff to O.J. Simpson changed everything. It also inspired a Greensboro teenager to pursue a dream minted on the spot.

"So, a capacity crowd in the (Los Angeles Memorial) Coliseum, and he makes this dramatic 67-yard touchdown run to win the game for USC," Evans said. "And the crowd is just erupting and this beautiful Arabian white horse and a Troijan mascot sitting on the horse, galloping around the Coliseum. And all of those things just kind of captivated me."

Evans turned to his father and declared his intention to join in the revelry. He made the trip to the West Coast, and after overcoming a slow start under USC coach John McKay, found redemption in McKay's successor. He scored the game-winning touchdown to beat Michigan and earn the MVP award at the 1977 Rose Bowl, following that with a 16-year career in professional football.

For his Rose Bowl heroics, Evans and three others are being inducted into the game's hall of fame during a private ceremony scheduled for Sunday. Evans will be honored during Monday's game, along with former Oregon and Penn State coach Hugo Bezdek, recently retired Rose Bowl Stadium CEO Darryl Dunn and 1987 All-American Lorenzo White.

Evans appreciates the accolades, but is far from ready to bask in that spotlight.

"I'm not a big awards guy. I'm a consummate team player," Evans said. "I love us all having skin in the game. We win together. We lose together. I'm not a most valuable player kind of guy."

Smith High standout

One of four sons born to educators Reva and Robert Evans, Vince Evans played tailback in the single-wing offense of Smith High School Coach Claude Manzi, an offense which was on its way to the antique shop in the 1970s. But because of Evans' arm, Manzi modified the offense, tailoring it to his talents.

Manzi and Evans won two city championships, although they never advanced beyond the first round of the state playoffs.

His talents drew scant attention from colleges. Evans had been approached by a few local schools, including North Carolina A&T and N.C Central. But Evans told them and anyone else asking that his mind was made up.

"And I told him," referring to the NCCU recruiter, "how much I appreciated it, but I was headed to the West Coast.

"My dad really thought I was crazy then because he couldn't understand how I could turn down something that was kind of concrete and laid out in front of me there for something that was, in his mind, a pipe dream," he said.

Looking to the West, Reva Evans gave her son $50 and a one-way bus ticket to Los Angeles.

The chance and the threats

Evans and several friends decided to cast their lot in California, managing to finally secure a place to live with a friend's relative after stowing away on a military base and risking trouble for their host. He attended LA City College and led the football team to the championship game for the first time in 42 years.

LACC won the title, and Evans drew attention from Willie Brown, who both played and coached at USC.

"I said, 'Man, you got a Letter of Intent, I'll sign it right now,'" Evans remembered. "You know, it was pretty cool."

Jimmy Jones preceded Evans as a Black quarterback leading the Trojans. Evans was thinking he would be a tailback in the Simpson mold, but McKay and Robinson convinced him he would be their quarterback. He said they both were encouraging, but others would see Evans differently.

Evans was a target of criticism throughout his first season. A Sports Illustrated writer said he couldn't throw a football into the Grand Canyon if he was standing next to it. Despite leading USC to an 8-4 record, fans and boosters wanted a change, going so far as to distribute bumper stickers that said, "Save USC Football: Shoot Vince Evans."

McKay departed for the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and John Robinson took his place. Immediately, boosters clamored for a change at quarterback, but the new coach was standing his ground. That was in the face of threats that he would be fired if the Trojans didn't produce a winning season.

"So the pressure to play quarterback at that university was big," Evans said, adding that he was considering the change to running back. "Coach Robinson put his arm around me and said, 'Man, you can play this position."

Pressure mounted when the Trojans lost their season opener to Missouri, but Robinson kept the faith.

"But what I remember about that game was he put his arm around me as we were walking out of the Coliseum and he said, "It's going to be OK.'"

The Trojans didn't lose again, capping their 11-1 season with a 14-6 victory over Michigan in the Rose Bowl. Robinson and Evans repeated their scene from opening day, but with some new words: "What do you think they think of us now?"

"So, I just think it's kind of poetic justice," Evans said.

Professional longevity

Evans was a sixth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 1977. His was an ironic pick. According to "History of Black Quarterbacks in the NFL," written by Andrew J. Howard of Gettysburg College in 2019, Willie Thrower, a Bears backup, was the first Black man to play quarterback in the NFL.

In 1981, Evans became a starter, playing in all 16 games and throwing for 2,354 yards. But hampered by a lack of a supporting cast beyond star running back Walter Payton, Evans was sacked 23 times that season; he'd been sacked 26 times in the previous season. Over the two years, he threw for 22 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

Chicago took Jim McMahon with the fifth overall pick of the 1982 draft, and Evans thought he would make a nice backup. The Bears had different ideas.

"They obviously thought he had a greater future than I did, and so I think my ego more than anything else got in the way," he said.

The United States Football League beckoned, and Evans signed with the Chicago Blitz, and then with the Denver Gold. Before he could get entrenched, the USFL folded and there was no football for the moment.

Evans resurfaced with the Oakland Raiders as a replacement player during the strike-abbreviated 1986 season. Instead of setting him loose once the strike ended, the Raiders kept him and extended his career for another seven years.

Close 1 of 5 USC Stanford Vince Evans (8), University of Southern California quarterback is dragged down in the backfield by Stanford U’s Jeff Barton during first half of play at Stanford, Calif., Nov. 6, 1976. Coming up to help out is Stanford’s Duncan McColl (77). USC downed Stanford 48-24. (AP Photo) Liberty Bowl USC Texas AM 1975 USC quarterback Vince Evans (8) gets caught from behind by Texas A&M defenders during first period play in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Dec. 23, 1975. Southern Cal defeated the Aggies 20-0. (AP Photo) Walter Payton, Chicago Bears? Walter Payton (34) exercises with teammates Roland Harper (35) and Vince Evans (8) during practice at the Bears? training camp in Lake Forest on Monday, Nov. 21, 1977. Payton, owner of the new NFL single-game rushing record, maintains a low-keyed approach to his personal accomplishment and says his goal is to make the Bears a winner. (AP Photo/CEK) ROSE BOWL 1977 Quarterback Vince Evans of Southern California strides into the end zone for his team's first score in the Rose Bowl, against Michigan, Saturday, Jan. 1, 1977. (AP Photo) John Robinson, Vince Evans Head coach John Robinson, left, and quarterback Vince Evans of the USC Trojans, have some smiles during picture day on the USC campus in Los Angeles, Calif., Dec. 14, 1976. The Trojans will meet the University of of Michigan in the Rose Bowl classic on Jan. 1, 1977. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon) Vince Evans Greensboro native Vince Evans is being inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame. 1 of 5 USC Stanford Vince Evans (8), University of Southern California quarterback is dragged down in the backfield by Stanford U’s Jeff Barton during first half of play at Stanford, Calif., Nov. 6, 1976. Coming up to help out is Stanford’s Duncan McColl (77). USC downed Stanford 48-24. (AP Photo) Liberty Bowl USC Texas AM 1975 USC quarterback Vince Evans (8) gets caught from behind by Texas A&M defenders during first period play in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Dec. 23, 1975. Southern Cal defeated the Aggies 20-0. (AP Photo) Walter Payton, Chicago Bears? Walter Payton (34) exercises with teammates Roland Harper (35) and Vince Evans (8) during practice at the Bears? training camp in Lake Forest on Monday, Nov. 21, 1977. Payton, owner of the new NFL single-game rushing record, maintains a low-keyed approach to his personal accomplishment and says his goal is to make the Bears a winner. (AP Photo/CEK) ROSE BOWL 1977 Quarterback Vince Evans of Southern California strides into the end zone for his team's first score in the Rose Bowl, against Michigan, Saturday, Jan. 1, 1977. (AP Photo) John Robinson, Vince Evans Head coach John Robinson, left, and quarterback Vince Evans of the USC Trojans, have some smiles during picture day on the USC campus in Los Angeles, Calif., Dec. 14, 1976. The Trojans will meet the University of of Michigan in the Rose Bowl classic on Jan. 1, 1977. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

"(Oakland owner Al) Mr. Davis was a good man, and it's interesting because I remember as a kid watching Daryle Lamonica and Warren Wells hook up," he said. "So to be able to play for the Oakland Raiders, it was a pleasure."

Vince Evans today

Evans, now 67 and living in Whittier, California, is a real estate developer who takes raw land and converts it into commercial use. His other company manufactures coffeemakers that involve football helmets. That company is rolling Ohio State helmets off the line now with more to follow.

Grateful for parents who guided and nurtured him, and thankful for a long career in pro football, Evans sees his role now as one of reaching back to those who will succeed him on the field, and in life.

"I think that the responsibility that athletes have, that coaches have, is to encourage our young people to be the best that they can be," he said. "But know that there's life after the game, and more importantly, to do what you can as an individual to contribute, to walk aloing the side of somebody else and be an encouragement to them."

Close 1 of 5 USC Stanford Vince Evans (8), University of Southern California quarterback is dragged down in the backfield by Stanford U’s Jeff Barton during first half of play at Stanford, Calif., Nov. 6, 1976. Coming up to help out is Stanford’s Duncan McColl (77). USC downed Stanford 48-24. (AP Photo) Liberty Bowl USC Texas AM 1975 USC quarterback Vince Evans (8) gets caught from behind by Texas A&M defenders during first period play in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Dec. 23, 1975. Southern Cal defeated the Aggies 20-0. (AP Photo) Walter Payton, Chicago Bears? Walter Payton (34) exercises with teammates Roland Harper (35) and Vince Evans (8) during practice at the Bears? training camp in Lake Forest on Monday, Nov. 21, 1977. Payton, owner of the new NFL single-game rushing record, maintains a low-keyed approach to his personal accomplishment and says his goal is to make the Bears a winner. (AP Photo/CEK) ROSE BOWL 1977 Quarterback Vince Evans of Southern California strides into the end zone for his team's first score in the Rose Bowl, against Michigan, Saturday, Jan. 1, 1977. (AP Photo) John Robinson, Vince Evans Head coach John Robinson, left, and quarterback Vince Evans of the USC Trojans, have some smiles during picture day on the USC campus in Los Angeles, Calif., Dec. 14, 1976. The Trojans will meet the University of of Michigan in the Rose Bowl classic on Jan. 1, 1977. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon) Vince Evans Greensboro native Vince Evans is being inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame. 1 of 5 USC Stanford Vince Evans (8), University of Southern California quarterback is dragged down in the backfield by Stanford U’s Jeff Barton during first half of play at Stanford, Calif., Nov. 6, 1976. Coming up to help out is Stanford’s Duncan McColl (77). USC downed Stanford 48-24. (AP Photo) Liberty Bowl USC Texas AM 1975 USC quarterback Vince Evans (8) gets caught from behind by Texas A&M defenders during first period play in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Dec. 23, 1975. Southern Cal defeated the Aggies 20-0. (AP Photo) Walter Payton, Chicago Bears? Walter Payton (34) exercises with teammates Roland Harper (35) and Vince Evans (8) during practice at the Bears? training camp in Lake Forest on Monday, Nov. 21, 1977. Payton, owner of the new NFL single-game rushing record, maintains a low-keyed approach to his personal accomplishment and says his goal is to make the Bears a winner. (AP Photo/CEK) ROSE BOWL 1977 Quarterback Vince Evans of Southern California strides into the end zone for his team's first score in the Rose Bowl, against Michigan, Saturday, Jan. 1, 1977. (AP Photo) John Robinson, Vince Evans Head coach John Robinson, left, and quarterback Vince Evans of the USC Trojans, have some smiles during picture day on the USC campus in Los Angeles, Calif., Dec. 14, 1976. The Trojans will meet the University of of Michigan in the Rose Bowl classic on Jan. 1, 1977. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)