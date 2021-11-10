Group builds homes for wounded NC veterans

Craven spent two months recovering at Walter Reed National Medical Military Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

His leg was amputated above the knee, and often when he goes out he wears a prosthetic leg. On a recent morning, while he was out in Asheboro, he was sporting a “Stay Classy” patch on the leg, some athletic shorts and a pair of brightly colored Asics running shoes.

However, wearing a prosthetic for long periods, he said, can get uncomfortable, so at home, he typically uses a wheelchair to get around.

“With the home I have right now, though, it’s hard to go anywhere inside with a wheelchair,” he said. “The door frames aren’t wide enough. It’s hard to get in the bathroom. You’re limited.”

Through some friends he met while convalescing at Walter Reed, he found out about HFOT and decided to apply to have a more accessible home built.

To qualify for a home, veterans must have sustained an injury in Iraq or Afghanistan, and must be retired or in the process of retiring from the military. They also have to be eligible for the Veterans Administration Specially Adapted Housing Grant Program, which assists those with certain types of military-connected disabilities.