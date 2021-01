Community members in need were able to pick up one of 250 free hot meals donated by Oakcrest Family Restaurant and a package full of hygiene items at a giveaway Friday afternoon through the Zakat Foundation of America (North Carolina Chapter) and the Greensboro nonprofit Al Shurah Community Resources. Zakat Foundation and Al Shurah previously joined forces, along with several other groups, to give out 1,200 boxes of food in December.