GTA bus service stopping at noon because of the winter storm

GREENSBORO — GTA bus service will be suspended at noon today, including fixed routes and paratransit routes, because of the winter storm, the city of Greensboro announced in a news release.
Service will resume on snow routes when cleared, the city said.
The following also are closed because of the storm:
• All Greensboro Public Library branches
• Greensboro History Museum
• All Parks and Recreation facilities
• Greensboro Cultural Center
City closures will be updated at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates, according to the release.
City offices are also closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
