GTA bus service stopping at noon because of the winter storm
GTA bus service stopping at noon because of the winter storm

GREENSBORO — GTA bus service will be suspended at noon today, including fixed routes and paratransit routes, because of the winter storm, the city of Greensboro announced in a news release.

Service will resume on snow routes when cleared, the city said.

The following also are closed because of the storm:

• All Greensboro Public Library branches

• Greensboro History Museum

• All Parks and Recreation facilities

• Greensboro Cultural Center

City closures will be updated at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates, according to the release.

City offices are also closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

Guilford County declares emergency ahead of weekend storm
Local

Guilford County declares emergency ahead of weekend storm

The latest reports from the National Weather Service indicate the area could get 2 to 4 inches of snow starting late Saturday into Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts, especially north and west of Greensboro. And one-tenth to three-tenths of ice accumulation is possible, with areas south of Burlington and Lexington most likely to be impacted. 

