GTA designates 2 spots as public voter registration sites

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Transit Agency has designated two sites where people can register to vote.

Forms are available at the GTA customer service area at J. Douglas Galyon Depot, 236 E. Washington St., and GTA Administrative Offices, 223 W. Meadowview Road, the agency said in a news release. Both sites will collect completed registration forms through Oct. 9, the state's voter registration deadline.

The addition of the registration sites is part of GTA's "Move To The Polls" initiative, which is meant to support voter awareness and eliminate transportation barriers for voters.

Find more information and resources at the agency's “Election Station” webpage at rideGTA.com.