GTCC celebrates graduates in 2 commencement ceremonies Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Guilford Technical Community College hosted its 2022 commencement ceremonies for 1,577 eligible students Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
GTCC President Anthony Clarke congratulates a graduate Thursday during commencement.
Kim Simon, GTCC graduate and vice president CRA and fair lending program manager at Carter Bank & Trust, spoke at the 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. ceremonies.
GTCC President Anthony Clarke also made remarks to the graduates.
GTCC President Anthony Clarke congratulates a graduate Thursday during commencement at Greensboro Coliseum.
Guilford Technical Community College graduates line up Thursday for commencement at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Guilford Technical Community College line up Thursday for commencement at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Guilford Technical Community College hosted its 2022 commencement ceremonies Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
GTCC graduates celebrate commencement Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum.
GTCC graduates celebrate their achievements Thursday during commencement.
