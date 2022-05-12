 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GTCC celebrates graduates in 2 commencement ceremonies Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Guilford Technical Community College hosted its 2022 commencement ceremonies for 1,577 eligible students Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

GTCC President Anthony Clarke congratulates a graduate Thursday during commencement.

Kim Simon, GTCC graduate and vice president CRA and fair lending program manager at Carter Bank & Trust, spoke at the 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. ceremonies.

GTCC President Anthony Clarke also made remarks to the graduates.

