GTCC to begin offering public safety admin program in spring of 2023

Guilford Technical Community College will be offering a public safety administration (PSA) program for the first time in the spring of 2023.

Public safety administration involves coordinating and administering resources that provide for the safety and security of the community, GTCC said in a news release.

The curriculum for the program is designed to provide students and practitioners with knowledge and skills in the technical, managerial and administrative areas necessary for entrance or advancement within various public safety and government organizations.

“An associate degree in public administration introduces learners to the responsibilities of public administrators at different levels, including local administrators like city managers, state administration jobs, and federal public sector jobs,” Jeremiah Underwood, director of EMS and public safety administration at GTCC, said in the news release.

“A public administration degree has great value, strengthening analytical, research and writing skills," Underwood said. "Our students gain practical skills in budget analysis, and public planning.”

Those enrolling in the program have the choice of one of two subject areas: law enforcement services or emergency/fire management services.

Students may earn a maximum of nine credits for prior public training based on the type of agency training and the number of hours completed.

The program can be completed in as little as five semesters and will be offered online to provide flexibility for professionals working full-time who may need access to distance learning options.

All courses will be taught by faculty with years of practical public safety experience and higher education credentials. For details, visit gtcc.edu.