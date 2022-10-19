Guilford Animal Services urges residents to protect pets during cold weather

GREENSBORO — With the arrival of frost this morning, Guilford County Animal Services reminds residents to take extra measures to protect their dogs, cats and other pets in cold weather.

"If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets," the department said in a news release today.

The Humane Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have these tips for cold weather pet care:

• Keep your pets inside when the weather turns cold. If dogs are outside much of the day, they must be protected by a dry, draft-free shelter that is large enough to allow them to move comfortably, but small enough to hold body heat. The floor of the shelter should be raised a few inches off the ground and covered with cedar shavings. Do not use blankets or towels, as they hold moisture. The doorway should be covered with waterproof burlap or heavy plastic. Similar housing should be provided to outdoor cats.

• Pets that spend a lot of time outdoors, in cold weather, need more food because keeping warm depletes energy.

• Use plastic food and water bowls, because your pet’s tongue can stick and freeze to metal. Check your pet’s water bowl throughout the day, to ensure the water isn’t frozen.

• Put a water-resistant coat on your dog when he or she is outside, or a sweater when going for walks. This is particularly important for pets with thin coats, from chihuahuas to pit bulls.

• Rock salt and other chemicals, used to melt snow and ice, can irritate the pads of your pet’s feet. Wipe all paws with a damp towel before your pet licks them. Dogs are also at risk of salt poisoning. Never let your pet ingest rock salt.

• Pets and wildlife can be drawn into a vehicle's engine area when it’s warm, to seek comfort. Before starting your vehicle, bang on the hood to scare the animal out.

• Antifreeze is deadly to animals. Its sweet taste attracts animals – including wildlife – to it. Wipe up any spills immediately and keep containers away from animals.

• If you encounter a pet left out in the cold, politely tell the owner that you are concerned. Many people do not realize their pet is not equipped to handle cold weather. If the necessary steps are not taken to protect that pet, please call Guilford County Animal Control at 336-641-5990. An officer will be dispatched to check on the pet’s welfare.