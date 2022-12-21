Guilford Animal Services urges residents to protect pets from freezing temps

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Animal Services is urging pet owners to take special care of their dogs, cats and other pets as frigid weather approaches.

"There are some animals that simply don't handle the cold well. They can freeze to death," Stephen Carlson, the shelter's community engagement manager, said by phone Wednesday.

Short-haired breeds are especially at risk, he said.

When temperatures fall below 45 degrees, Carlson said the county's shelter keeps animals indoors, letting them out only for "potty breaks." Volunteers will walk dogs in cold weather, but just for shorter periods.

Putting a water-resistant coat or a sweater on your dog before taking a walk in the bitter cold is especially important for breeds like chihuahuas.

By law, pets should have dry shelter, which is any place where rain won't get in, such as a dog house, Carlson said. Place cedar chips along the floor of a dog house, he said, rather than blankets or towels that will stay wet (and cold).

Carlson said if a pet can't come in the home, consider allowing the pet to shelter in a warm place like a garage. Make sure, however, that the garage is clear of any spills of antifreeze, which is deadly to animals.

If residents see a pet that may need shelter from the extreme cold, Carlson encourages politely sharing concerns with the owner. If that is unsuccessful or an owner can't be contacted, Carlson said residents should call Animal Services at 336-641-5990; An officer will be dispatched to check on the animal's welfare.

The Humane Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have additional tips for cold weather pet care:

• Pets that spend a lot of time outdoors, in cold weather, need more food because keeping warm depletes energy.

• Use plastic food and water bowls, because your pet’s tongue can stick and freeze to metal. Check your pet’s water bowl throughout the day, to ensure the water isn’t frozen.

• Rock salt and other chemicals, used to melt snow and ice, can irritate the pads of your pet’s feet. Wipe all paws with a damp towel before your pet licks them. Dogs are also at risk of salt poisoning. Never let your pet ingest rock salt.

• Pets and wildlife can be drawn into a vehicle's engine area when it’s warm, to seek comfort. Before starting your vehicle, bang on the hood to scare the animal out.