Guilford College, new president, celebrate graduates today at commencement

GREENSBORO — Guilford College’s 2022 graduating class saw so much change in the past four years that one last wrinkle on Commencement Day wasn’t about to faze them.

2022 Guilford College Commencement

A Guilford College graduate celebrates at commencement in Ragan-Brown Field House.

After Mandy Cohen, former secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, informed the college Friday she would be unable to speak at today's commencement after testing positive for COVID-19, the 200-plus graduates took it in stride.

2022 Guilford College Commencement

Graduating senior Ananya Bernardo spoke for the Class of 2022 at Guilford's commencement in Ragan-Brown Field House.

Ananya Bernardo, speaker for the graduating class, called the pandemic “a singular moment that will define and guide our choices going forward.” She praised her classmates for their commitment and perseverance over the past four years of faculty and leadership changes, masks, meals in dorm rooms and online learning.

2022 Guilford College Commencement
A crowd of 1,500 graduates, faculty, family and friends attended Guilford's commencement in Ragan-Brown Field House, the first indoors since 2007 due to the rain.

“These challenges brought discovery that forced us to rise together as a community,” she said. “Every day at Guilford I’ve witnessed our class encourage and cheer each other on, especially when things got hard at the beginning of the pandemic."

2022 Guilford College Commencement

Guilford College President Kyle Farmbry, at his first commencement, robing in the Forbes Athletic Center prior to the ceremony.

 

The 90-minute ceremony, attended by about 1,500 people, was the first in-person for Guilford since 2019. The pandemic forced the last two ceremonies online. This year, rain prompted the college to move the ceremony — traditionally held on Founders Quadrangle — indoors to Ragan-Brown Field House for the first time since 2007.

2022 Guilford College Commencement

President Kyle Farmbry speaks at Guilford's commencement in Ragan-Brown Field House on campus, his first commencement as president.

In his welcoming remarks, Kyle Farmbry, four months into his presidency at the college, thanked parents and guardians of his first graduating class for entrusting them to Guilford for four years.

2022 Guilford College Commencement

Mortar board of a Guilford College 2022 graduate in Alumni Gym prior to the commencement on Saturday.

“You have certainly been patient with us as we have gone through some turbulent times," he said. "You also believed that regardless of the situations we have experienced – a global pandemic, masks or no masks, social distancing, programmatic and administrative changes at Guilford – that enough people at Guilford really cared deeply for the well-being of your student. And for that we offer the deepest and most heartfelt thank you.”

2022 Guilford College Commencement

Guilford College graduates walk into Ragan-Brown Field House for commencement on a rainy Saturday morning. It's the first indoor commencement for the college since 2007.

Bernardo said it would be easy to start life after Guilford by staying in bed a day or two or three and recuperating from the last four years.

2022 Guilford College Commencement

A graduate hugs a faculty member Saturday on the lawn after Guilford's commencement.

“Get up anyway,” she said. “Find the spark within you that propels you to make a difference. We only need to take one step to get started, so start somewhere. Wherever your path may lead you, make sure to fill up your soul and warm your heart. Remember to play. Have fun … dance, paint, sing, play, volunteer.”

2022 Guilford College Commencement
A Guilford graduate coming off the stage after receiving her diploma at commencement in Ragan-Brown Field House.
Bagpipers at the Guilford College commencement in Ragan-Brown Field House.
 
