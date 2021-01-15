 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilford County adds COVID-19 vaccine appointments after getting 1,500 extra doses
3 comments
breaking

Guilford County adds COVID-19 vaccine appointments after getting 1,500 extra doses

  • 3
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — More COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available after Guilford County received another 1,500 doses, officials said Friday.

Eligible community members in Phase 2 — those age 65 and older — may register for a vaccine appointment online at www.healthyguilford.com, the county said in a news release. Registration, which opened at 5 p.m. Friday, is online only and will remain open until all slots have been filled. 

The county is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the following sites:

  • Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro.
  • Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
  • High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, High Point.
3 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News