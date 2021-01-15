Guilford County adds COVID-19 vaccine appointments after getting 1,500 extra doses

GREENSBORO — More COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available after Guilford County received another 1,500 doses, officials said Friday.

Eligible community members in Phase 2 — those age 65 and older — may register for a vaccine appointment online at www.healthyguilford.com, the county said in a news release. Registration, which opened at 5 p.m. Friday, is online only and will remain open until all slots have been filled.