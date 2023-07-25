Do you have mice in your yard, barn or shop? Have you already tried cheese and wire traps, glue traps or poison blocks with no success?

You may want to try your luck with a more traditional, low-cost and reusable method like a four-legged feline. No, not one of those fluffy, pampered house cats, but a real rugged, blue-collar, 9-to-5 working cat.

OK, Guilford County Animal Services may prefer to call them “barn cats” — perhaps a loophole to get out of paying a full-benefits salary — but these cats will still help out with the job at hand.

Many cats and other animals come through the Guilford College Road shelter doors for a variety of reasons. Some have been picked up on the side of the road, some have been surrendered by their owners, a few are even brought in by animal control inside a feral cat box.

Often times, these “feral” cats aren’t actually feral. Either they can’t deal with confined spaces, aren’t sociable around people or they’re just a plain scaredy cat. It takes anywhere from three days to a month for staff to observe and make this determination.

Perla and Blinky, two cats that came into the shelter earlier this month in feral boxes, are still timid around people but have adjusted well enough to be up on the adoption floor. This is the ideal outcome, but it isn’t always possible. If a cat is deemed unadoptable, GCAS reaches out to the Feral Cat Assistance Program.

FCAP is a volunteer-based non-profit that according to its website “improve(s) the lives of local feral ‘community’ cats through teaching humane cat trapping, loaning cat traps, and managing a monthly ultra-low cost ($10 per feral cat) spay/neuter/vaccinate clinic.”

GCAS and FCAP work together to find suitable living arrangements for unadoptable cats, which may be as a barn cat or as a member of an FCAP maintained feral cat community.

All barn cats leaving GCAS are spayed or neutered, up to date on their rabies vaccines and left ear tipped — a marker that the cat is unable to reproduce and has been vaccinated before.

Currently, there are only two barn cats at GCAS — Barbados, a calico, and Happy, a black cat — with a third — a white cat named Egg — in the foster system.

Happy is set to be taken by FCAP, most likely to a feral cat community, on Saturday after almost a month in the shelter. Barbados is set to become a barn cat shortly.

Scott says the shelter has had a difficult time as of late to place barn cats, since they often times become adoptable, but that any opportunity to find a cat another chance at life is a good one.

For more information about adoption, fostering, or any other animal services, call Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-3400.