Guilford County begins giving out 4,958 first-round COVID-19 vaccinations, many of them to those 75 and older

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

People over 75 and those that fall within Phase 1a category mostly consisting of health care workers are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

For more information about the Guilford County Health Department's clinics, go to www.healthyguilford.com.

Cone Health also is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations for its patients in the above groups. To register, go to www.conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.

For more information about the state's planned rollout of COVID-19 vaccines visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.