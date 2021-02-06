Guilford County Black history, from A to Z

Edward Edmonds, a Bennett College sociology professor who in the 1950s led delegations of parents to the school board to protest inferior educational facilities. He also demanded the whites-only swimming pool at Lindley Park be opened to Blacks.

Edward Greenlee, who in 1938 became the first African American bus driver for Greensboro’s transit system. The former mechanic served with the city transit system until his retirement in 1992. Elizabeth McKinnon became the first Black female bus operator for the city in 1981.

F is for ...

H.H. Falkener, who came to Greensboro in 1893 as one of the six charter faculty members at the new Agricultural and Mechanical College for the Colored Race, now A&T. He was later principal of the Percy Street Graded School for Black children here. In 1889, he had won a seat in the state Senate from his native Warren County, where Black voters outnumbered white voters.

Waldo Falkener, who was the second Black person elected to the Greensboro City Council. He was elected in 1959 and again in 1961.