Guilford County Black history, from A to Z

Bennett College, a private college for Black women that opened in Greensboro in 1873.

C is for ...

Jazz saxophone icon John Coltrane, who grew up in High Point. He played with other jazz legends, such as Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie and Thelonious Monk. In 2011, High Point started the annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival.

Colored Municipal Park, the original name of High Point’s Washington Terrace Park. The name was changed in the 1950s.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras is the fourth superintendent of Guilford County Schools since the county and city school systems merged in 1993. Her hiring marked several firsts: She is the first woman to hold the full-time post as well as the first Black woman and first Latina to lead the state's third-largest school system.

Carolyn Coleman, who in 2005 became the first female African American chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

D is for ...