Guilford County breaks records in new cases and daily hospitalizations, health department says

GREENSBORO — Guilford County hit two new records in COVID-19 numbers Tuesday, the county health department said in a news release.

A total of 225 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported to Guilford County, marking the highest daily number of new cases to date and bringing the total number to 11,041, according to the health department.

Daily hospitalizations also reached the highest number since the start of the pandemic today. A total of 99 people were hospitalized Tuesday in Guilford County with the coronavirus, the health department said, which brings the total to 770 since the start of the pandemic.

The health department said these two "troubling" milestones illustrate the rising spread of the virus in the community.

In the news release, Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann urged the public to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“We have been fighting COVID-19 for eight long months and now is not the time to lower our guard," Vann said. "We must continue with all the tools that we have and with renewed power and determination. We need everyone’s help in battling this dangerous virus to slow community spread.”

The health department urged people to do the following