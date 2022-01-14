Guilford County declares emergency ahead of weekend storm

GREENSBORO — Guilford County has declared a local state of emergency starting Sunday morning due to a winter storm forecast to hit this weekend.

The county said in a news release that local weather forecasters predict the storm will significantly impact the state and Guilford County could see snow, sleet and then rain. Such conditions likely will lead to icy roads and downed powerlines and trees with potential power outages.

The latest reports from the National Weather Service indicate the area could get 2 to 4 inches of snow starting late Saturday into Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts, especially north and west of Greensboro. And one-tenth to three-tenths of ice accumulation is possible, with areas south of Burlington and Lexington most likely to be impacted.

Officials ask that residents stay off of roads during and after the storm if possible or limit travel in order to not interfere with efforts of emergency responders and repair crews.