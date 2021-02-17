 Skip to main content
Guilford County declares state of emergency ahead of winter weather
Guilford County declares state of emergency ahead of winter weather

GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials have declared a state of emergency ahead of a winter weather storm expected to arrive early Thursday morning. 

What will be the second ice storm to affect the county in a week is likely to cause icy roads, hazardous travel conditions and numerous downed power lines and trees, resulting in widespread power outages. Over a half inch of ice accumulation is forecast for Thursday, the county said in a news release.

The state of emergency, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. today, encourages people to stay off roads during and after the storm if reasonably possible, and to limit travel so as not to interfere with efforts of emergency responders and repair crews. 

Freezing rain this past weekend left more than 50,000 residents in Guilford County without power. Power crews are continuing to work across the state in damaged areas to restore service, including crews who traveled from Georgia and Florida to assist, according to the county.

Road and work conditions for those crews are hazardous due to downed power lines and trees and is only expected to worsen after tonight. 

