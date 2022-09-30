Guilford County declares State of Emergency effective at noon today to prepare for heavy rains, wind from Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO — Guilford County is declaring a State of Emergency effective at noon today in anticipation of heavy rain and winds expected from Hurricane Ian.

The State of Emergency will be declared for all incorporated areas of Guilford County to include the City of Greensboro, City of High Point, Towns of Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge, and Whitsett.

Hurricane Ian, currently a Category 1 storm, is expected to make landfall early this afternoon along the South Carolina coast between Charleston and Myrtle Beach.

“Given the uncertainty we have already seen with this storm, we want to ensure the county is ready for any challenges we may experience,” Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston said in a news release. “Our number one concern is for the safety of our residents and to ensure our county staff have all the tools necessary to aid our community in the event this storm impacts are greater than currently predicted.”

The declaration allows communities to submit for reimbursement of any costs associated with pre-staging of emergency assets, if needed.

The National Weather Service currently projects wind and rain will continue to increase for Guilford County in the afternoon and evening hours and the area is likely to see sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph with some gusts potentially reaching 50 mph or more.

Projected rainfall for central North Carolina is between 3 to 6 inches, which could lead to flash flooding, according to the latest advisory from the weather service. The current forecast predicts the most impactful time period for our area to be between 2 p.m. and midnight Friday.

Residents are encouraged to stay alert and sign up for the Guilford Emergency Alert Notification Information (GEANI) system by visiting readyguilford.com.

Residents should use caution when traveling and ensure they have an emergency kit available should portions of the community lose power or experience flash flooding, county officials said. Motorists should never attempt to cross a flooded roadway and residents should not enter flooded structures.

Guilford County operations remain normal. Residents are encouraged to follow Guilford County social media for updates on any impacts to hours or operations as well as all other storm-related updates.

All storm drains are open and city crews have fueled and prepped all vehicles with the necessary tools.