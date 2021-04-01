 Skip to main content
Guilford County Detention Center inmates offered COVID-19 vaccinations
Guilford County Detention Center inmates offered COVID-19 vaccinations

coronavirus virus floating in a jail or prison cell

Stock photo

 tugores34

GREENSBORO — Less than half of inmates at the Guilford County Detention Center facilities chose to get a COVID-19 vaccination Thursday when offered, the sheriff's office said in a news release. 

The 680 residents spread between the Greensboro and High Point jails were offered the one-shot vaccination from Johnson & Johnson. Only about 35% opted to take it, the sheriff's office said. 

The sheriff's office said it is working on plans to offer vaccinations to new jail residents as well as those who chose not to receive a shot on Thursday but later decide they would like to be vaccinated. 

