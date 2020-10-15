Guilford County distributes $500,000 in CARES funding among 39 arts organizations

GREENSBORO — Guilford County has distributed $500,000 in federal CARES money among 39 nonprofit arts and culture organizations hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March, the pandemic and resulting government ban on large gatherings have forced music, theater and visual arts groups to cancel performances and exhibitions. That has cost them revenue from ticket, art and concession sales.

The grant money comes from $93.7 million the county received from the federal government to offset lost revenue and other harm inflicted by the pandemic.

Amounts ranged from $2,000 for Friends of the High Point Theatre, to $20,415 for the High Point Arts Council.

“The county’s directive for use of the CARES federal emergency funds was to help address the immediate impacts that COVID-19 has had on our communities while managing the public health emergency response," County Manager Marty Lawing said in Thursday's grant announcement.

"Along with our small businesses and non-profits, our arts and culture organizations were negatively impacted by the health measures necessary to reduce the fast spread of the virus," Lawing said. "We are pleased that the program was so well received and could be used quickly to help stabilize these important organizations.”