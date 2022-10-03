Guilford County ends State of Emergency after weather impacts from Hurricane Ian

The State of Emergency declared Friday in Guilford County was declared over at 1 p.m. today, according to a news release from county officials.

The declaration covered all incorporated areas of Guilford County and included the City of Greensboro, City of High Point, and Towns of Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge, and Whitsett.

The declaration was issued at noon Friday as a precautionary measure in anticipation of storm impacts by Hurricane Ian.

The number of power outages across the state reached more than 370,000 in the wake of sustained rainfall, high winds, flash flooding, and downed limbs caused by Hurricane Ian as it made landfall along the South Carolina coast after causing devastation across the Florida peninsula.

Restoring grid power for the impacted areas is ongoing while debris removal and residential clean-ups continues.