 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Guilford County ends State of Emergency after weather impacts from Hurricane Ian

  • 0
Weather

A tree crew and utility representative make plans to restore power at tree fallen across Vickery Chapel Road in Greensboro on Saturday.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

The State of Emergency declared Friday in Guilford County was declared over at 1 p.m. today, according to a news release from county officials.

The declaration covered all incorporated areas of Guilford County and included the City of Greensboro, City of High Point, and Towns of Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge, and Whitsett.

The declaration was issued at noon Friday as a precautionary measure in anticipation of storm impacts by Hurricane Ian.

The number of power outages across the state reached more than 370,000 in the wake of sustained rainfall, high winds, flash flooding, and downed limbs caused by Hurricane Ian as it made landfall along the South Carolina coast after causing devastation across the Florida peninsula.

Restoring grid power for the impacted areas is ongoing while debris removal and residential clean-ups continues.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk unveils Tesla’s new humanoid robot he says could ‘transform civilization’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert