Find out if your property is affected

1. Go to https://bit.ly/GuilfordPrelimFloodMap in your internet browser.

2. You will see a split screen with a viewer for the currently effective maps on the left and a viewer for the preliminary version of the new maps on the right.

3. In the viewer on the right hand side, the one that's for the preliminary version of the new maps, click the tiny magnifying glass icon in the upper right hand corner.

4. In the box that pops up, type your address.

5. A tiny box (visible in both of the viewers) represents your address. You can use the plus sign icon at the bottom of the preliminary maps viewer to zoom in both viewers.

6. In the preliminary flood zones viewer, if your building is fully or partially in a blue area, that means it's in a special flood hazard area.

(The blue in the preliminary maps typically corresponds with red in the currently effective maps on the left screen, so if you are in blue on the right and red on the left, that's not a change).

Other differences in color or lack there of may represent a change.

7. For help with the online tool or more information contact one of the following:

Greensboro – Water Resources Dept: 336-373-2055

High Point – Engineering Service Dept: 336-883-3194

Jamestown – Public Services Dept: 336-454-1138

Oak Ridge: 336-644-7009

Summerfield – Planning Dept: 336-643-8681

Brent Gatlin, Guilford County: 336-641-3753

Teresa Andrews, Guilford County: 336-641-5565