GREENSBORO — Sometimes, the creek does rise.
North Carolina is in the process of updating floodplain maps for Guilford County — gearing up for the first revision of the maps since 2007.
People who live or own property near streams or rivers, or who might be considering it, are encouraged to check out the new maps to find out whether the expected changes will affect their properties.
Floodplain maps help people understand and prepare for risk of flooding and can affect everything from insurance rates to a property's resale value and what can or can't be built. For residents who wish to appeal the state's new findings related to their properties, now is the time to do so.
At a community meeting held in Greensboro on Tuesday, state and local administrators said they stand ready to help people understand the new maps, how they could be affected, and how the appeals process works.
Milton Carpenter, a North Carolina Emergency Management Outreach planner, said that for Guilford County as a whole, as with the state, his sense is the total area being identified as Special Flood Hazard Area is actually decreasing, most likely due to increased accuracy in the data the state is collecting.
Still, there're plenty of examples on the new maps of buildings now fully or partly in the hazard area that weren't there before. City of Greensboro staff said that, within the city, addresses with new or increased impact outnumbered addresses with decreased impact.
The state has evaluated some areas for the new maps that it hadn't evaluated previously. And factors like increased urbanization and more frequent, intense storms in recent years can increase floodplain areas.
A key point: People who hold federally backed mortgages on buildings in areas with at least an annual 1% risk of floodwaters covering the ground are legally required to carry flood insurance.
A building in that Special Flood Hazard Area has about a one in four chance of suffering flood damage over the course of 30 years, according to FEMA.
It's unclear exactly when the new maps will go into effect, but it's unlikely it will be sooner than next year. Once it happens, people newly required to carry flood insurance who don't have it already will be contacted by their mortgage lenders to let them know its required, Guilford County's floodplain administrator Brent Gatlin said.
Carpenter explained that the state collects the data for the floodplain maps by flying over with airplanes. The planes use emitted light to measure the distance from the airplane to the ground, which is used to determine the elevation of the property.
Carpenter said that to appeal the state findings, a property owners would likely need to hire a surveyor to double check the elevation of their property, most likely costing hundreds of dollars.
That might or might not be worth the money, Carpenter said. He suggests an unofficial rule of thumb for people to consider first:
First, he said, look at your property on the new preliminary maps, and look to see if there's an area that's listed as above the flood zone and an area that's listed as in the flood zone.
Next, walk the property. If it's an uphill walk from the area that's supposed to be above the flood zone to get to the area that's in the flood zone, that's a reasonable sign that something might be off with the elevation measurement.
