Guilford County, Greensboro stop short of mask mandate as COVID cases surge; elected officials countywide met to discuss the situation.

But even as some cities and counties in the state have begun requiring residents to wear masks in public, the Guilford County group stopped short of issuing a mask mandate for the county.

“We have not made a decision to do a mask mandate at this point,” Melvin “Skip” Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said in a virtual news conference after the meeting.

“We’ve gathered the information and I’ll share that information with my fellow colleagues on the County Commissioners and we will make some recommendations to them as to what we heard,” he said, flanked by fellow commissioners Carlvena Foster and Kay Cashion. “And then the board as a whole will make that decision, if we were to do anything. We would do it not as county commissioners but we would do it as the public health board.”

The Guilford County commissioners serve double duty as the county’s Board of Public Health as well.

The news conference after the meeting presented a mixed message. Alston and other officials stressed the urgency of the situation but stopped short of issuing any public-health mandates that might even include requiring county employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations, as Alston had suggested before the meeting.