Guilford County, Greensboro stop short of mask mandate as COVID cases surge; elected officials countywide met to discuss the situation.

But even as some cities and counties in the state have begun requiring residents to wear masks in public, the Guilford County group stopped short of issuing a mask mandate for the county.
“We have not made a decision to do a mask mandate at this point,” Melvin “Skip” Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said in a virtual news conference after the meeting.
“We’ve gathered the information and I’ll share that information with my fellow colleagues on the County Commissioners and we will make some recommendations to them as to what we heard,” he said, flanked by fellow commissioners Carlvena Foster and Kay Cashion. “And then the board as a whole will make that decision, if we were to do anything. We would do it not as county commissioners but we would do it as the public health board.”
The Guilford County commissioners serve double duty as the county’s Board of Public Health as well.
The news conference after the meeting presented a mixed message. Alston and other officials stressed the urgency of the situation but stopped short of issuing any public-health mandates that might even include requiring county employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations, as Alston had suggested before the meeting.
Alston issued a letter calling the meeting of the county’s mayors and health officials on Sunday afternoon. He struck a more aggressive tone then, saying “we have to do something and we have to act together.”
Alston said that the possibility of a vaccine mandate for county employees was not raised during the meeting.
On Monday, mayors or their representatives from Greensboro, Jamestown, Gibsonville, High Point, Stokesdale, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Summerfield and Burlington held the hybrid meeting in person and virtually to talk with each other and to meet with health officials from the county and Cone Health.
When the group held its 6 p.m. news conference after the closed meeting, Alston said the meeting was informative and he introduced Don Campbell, director of Guilford County Emergency Services.
“We presented a handful of statistics,” Campbell said, “that really consist of a pretty significant increase in daily cases that have been reported to Guilford County Public Health. Prior to this weekend, we were averaging roughly 115 cases per day last week. We received 630 new cases in the last 72 hours, which is an average of 210 cases per day, which is a pretty significant increase.”
Alston said he called the meeting to listen to officials throughout the county.
“That’s basically what we wanted to do today,” he said, “just share that information with our stakeholders. We wanted to hear what they were up against concerning this Delta virus, where it’s affecting the health of the community and to see if we can eliminate some of the hurdles that they’re going through at this point.”
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who attended virtually, said after Alston spoke that “masks are really the safest non-medical intervention that we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.”
She said of a mask mandate, “I do think it’s something that the City Council will consider.”
Vaughan said that Cone Health officials talked during the meeting about the dire situation they’re facing with high hospitalization rates and limited capacity in their emergency departments.
She said that with the Wyndham Championship in town this week and the North Carolina Folk Festival coming up in September, the people of the city need to be as protected as possible.
“Our main concern is keeping businesses open and thriving,” Vaughan said. “And making sure that our children can go back to school and learn in the best one-on-one environment. We saw how businesses suffered last year and how the children suffered and I believe (Alston) and I want what’s right for the greatest population. To make sure businesses stay in business and that our schools stay open and thriving.”
Vaughan said the vaccine is the only true solution to the problem of COVID-19 and she urged all residents to get vaccinated.
Elsewhere in the state, Durham issued a mandate Monday for residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces.
The city and countywide emergency order, which took effect at 5 p.m. Monday, is the latest effort to combat the rapid spread of the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.
In a news conference, Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said it’s time to go “back to the basics” to combat what he views as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
Durham is not the only city set to require masks. At 5 p.m. today, the town of Boone will reimpose its mask mandate for residents, workers and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
State and local authorities have been largely reticent to enforce mask orders. Schewel told reporters Monday that Durham typically enforces it “with a light touch” by having the city attorney write a letter notifying a business or person of their noncompliance before sending a police officer or sheriff’s deputy to further address the situation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
