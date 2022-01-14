Guilford County health department closes most COVID testing sites this weekend due to winter storm

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County health department is closing most of its COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites this weekend after forecasters warn of a winter storm affecting the area.
The National Institute for Medical Diagnostics clinic updated the hours for its Saturday clinic at 2216 W. Meadowview Road in Greensboro to 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
The following testing clinics are closed on Sunday:
• COVID Clinic, 3120 Northline Ave., Greensboro.
• National Institute for Medical Diagnostics, 2216 W. Meadowview Road, Greensboro.
• Mako Medical, Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
• Starmed, Four Seasons Mall, 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro.
• Starmed, High Point Health Department, 501 E. Green Drive, High Point.
The following vaccination clinic is closed Sunday:
• Starmed, Four Seasons Mall, 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro.