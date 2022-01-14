 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guilford County health department closes most COVID testing sites this weekend due to winter storm
Guilford County health department closes most COVID testing sites this weekend due to winter storm

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County health department is closing most of its COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites this weekend after forecasters warn of a winter storm affecting the area.

The National Institute for Medical Diagnostics clinic updated the hours for its Saturday clinic at 2216 W. Meadowview Road in Greensboro to 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The following testing clinics are closed on Sunday:

• COVID Clinic, 3120 Northline Ave., Greensboro.

• National Institute for Medical Diagnostics, 2216 W. Meadowview Road, Greensboro.

• Mako Medical, Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.

• Starmed, Four Seasons Mall, 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro.

• Starmed, High Point Health Department, 501 E. Green Drive, High Point.

The following vaccination clinic is closed Sunday:

• Starmed, Four Seasons Mall, 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro.

