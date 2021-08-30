Guilford County health department hosts community vaccination clinics

GREENSBORO — Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled throughout the community in the coming days.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is hosting first-dose clinics to the public at the following dates and locations:
• 8-11 a.m. Wednesday, Greensboro Famers Market, 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro.
• 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 9, New Arrivals Institute, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro.
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 10, Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa St., Greensboro.
• 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 11, Muirs Chapel UMC, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro.
• 8-10:30 a.m. Sept. 11, Centenary UMC, 2300 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro.
To schedule an appointment, call 336-641-7944 or visit www.GuilfordVaccination.com.
Walk-in appointments are available but pre-registration is encouraged.
Vaccinations by appointment only are available at 1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, and 501 E. Green Drive, High Point.