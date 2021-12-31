Guilford County health leaders weigh in on 2021 and its hope, and heartache, in the fight against COVID-19

GREENSBORO — Though the battle remains fierce against COVID-19, health officials say 2021 had some amazing, uplifting and yes, heart-wrenching, developments.
At this time last year, the Guilford County health department had just given out its first 50 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — calling in nurses who were on holiday to distribute them to emergency services workers.
At Cone Health, officials were preparing to issue a warning that all 924 staffed beds would soon be filled if coronavirus hospitalization trends continued.
Around the world, scientists, doctors, educators, CEOs and politicians — along with everyday folks — grappled with what the future held, trying to determine the next right steps.
And while that continues to be the case as the new year begins, 2021 still brought better tools and more weapons to fight the pandemic. Perhaps most importantly, the year also provided much-needed experience for what may lie ahead.
Pivoting
On Wednesday, the News & Record spoke with two physicians at the forefront of Guilford County’s COVID-19 battle: Dr. Iulia Vann, the county’s public health director, and Dr. Brent McQuaid, Cone Health’s lead COVID-19 physician.
And while Webster’s word of the year may be “vaccine,” judging from these interviews, “pivot” might be a close second.
Between oft-changing guidance, new treatments and an ever-expanding population of vaccine recipients, health care leaders found themselves frequently pivoting to address new facets of the pandemic as they arose.
Once the vaccine began arriving, “then everything started happening really fast,” Vann said.
“Our entire process of planning for the vaccine distribution had some really good strong points, but there were still a lot of things that we didn’t know,” she said.
For instance, the transportation and storage requirements for the initial vaccine were a challenge. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the first to receive federal emergency approval, had to be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit and required ultra-cold freezers.
“So we had to really pivot and figure out how are we going to store them. We did not have an ultra-cold chain unit,” Vann said, referring to the freezer needed.
“We didn’t know how we’re going to transport them to clinic sites. ... We had all of these plans in place, but not all of them fit the situation in which we were in because there were so many different variables,” Vann said.
Looking back, there was so much that was unknown, McQuaid said.
“There were certain treatments that we weren’t sure if they were going to be effective or not,” he said. “And later on we learned that they were.”
McQuaid draws parallels between his own health numbers and those reflected with the rise and fall of the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to Cone Health’s hospitals.
“My own personal blood pressure cuff readings at home track very nicely with the number of inpatients that we have,” he said and chuckled.
“I’m not kidding when I tell you my internist and I joke about that,” McQuaid said. “From an emotional kind of stress level standpoint, we certainly all feel more stress when the numbers are high and peaking. When the numbers are low and things are good, we were able to relax more.”
And with the limited vaccine supply in early 2021, health officials also had to adhere to a strict, difficult-to-predict schedule for deploying the vaccinations.
“Every time we would put in an order, we had to make sure that we depleted the inventory that we had the week before,” Vann said. “We wouldn’t get anything if we didn’t deplete the inventory for the prior week. So that was so stressful.”
Anticipating the different phases for when certain groups became eligible for the vaccine also proved challenging.
“Every time a new phase would become eligible, we knew that tens of thousands of people are going to now want to get the vaccine,” Vann said. “So we have to make sure that we have that plan in place to allow for that surge … and that would overlap with second doses of the first people that were coming in.”
Vaccine hesitancy
Another area that health care leaders had to tackle — and still are — was not just skepticism that the COVID-19 vaccines would work but also outright opposition to them.
“I wish,” McQuaid said, “we could have communicated more effectively to people who question what we do in modern Western medicine … what happens if you have a horrible, highly contagious, very virulent virus that is about to attack an unvaccinated population.”
When the number of cases started dropping in March and April, “many of us kind of felt this sigh of relief. … It wasn’t over, but we kind of felt like it was over,” he said.
Looking back, he wishes he had “really doubled-down” at that time on driving home the vaccination message because the more highly contagious delta variant was waiting in the wings.
“What happened with delta is that it selectively hit the unvaccinated particularly hard,” he said. “That’s our community, you know, those are our neighbors. Those are our family.”
He paused, recalling the young people who died after contracting that particular variant.
“To look at them and to talk to them and offer them hope and let them know that you’re gonna fight with everything you’ve got to get them through it,” McQuaid said, his voice slightly breaking. “But then despite our best efforts to have some of them die. I mean, that’s particularly difficult.”
Anger and gratitude
Falsehoods rampant on social media injected their own particular poison into the vaccination conversation.
It’s been difficult, Vann said, “just handling all of the different misinformation that has been out there on social media, in different groups of individuals, and receiving very distasteful messages and very challenging letters.”
“(There were) a lot of very angry people directing their anger and displeasure towards public health, myself, my team, you know, it was really scary at times,” she said.
Vann said she wasn’t physically threatened, “but I have received very direct, derogatory, very angry messages and letters throughout this time.”
On the whole, however, Vann said she got positive feedback for her efforts and those of her staff.
“We’ve received hundreds of messages and emails and phone calls and letters — people actually wrote me letters — to tell me how wonderful of an experience they had in our vaccine clinics, … talking about how our team has been so amazing, and how grateful they were,” she said. “Reading those comments was everything that we wished for.”
One of her favorite memories was at the health department’s clinic at the Greensboro Coliseum, when her team’s efforts came together like a “well-oiled machine.”
“It was just so powerful, not only to see how well we operated that site, but then also to see the response of the community as they were coming in to our site,” she said. “It was just amazing.”
McQuaid recalled the day the last patient was released from Cone Health’s Green Valley campus — the old Women’s Hospital that was temporarily converted to treat only COVID-19 patients early in the pandemic. The hospital has since closed.
“Just the gratitude she expressed, the heartfelt just sincere appreciation for what the team members did for her,” McQuaid said, “that’s something that really stands out as kind of a representative voice of our patients and from our community who appreciated what we did.”
Forging relationships
Vann and McQuaid said as difficult as the past year has been, their staffs — though often stretched very thin — made the difference.
“These are probably some of the most passionate people that I have ever worked with in my entire career,” said Vann, who’s 36. “They’re just absolutely amazing.”
McQuaid echoed the sentiment, noting that health care workers can go just about anywhere in today’s market.
“We’ve been incredibly fortunate to retain the people that we have, and we’re very grateful for what they’ve done,” he said. “They’ve poured themselves into patient care and into our community over the last year — there’s no question about that.”
The pandemic also afforded opportunities to forge new or better relationships.
“I think the friendships and the relationships that have been developed between doctors, all levels of the staff, administration … has been really pretty extraordinary, McQuaid said.
“But it’s something that I think develops because of something as stressful as what’s happened in 2021. So for me, that’s a high note.”
At the public health department, Vann said they were able to build a relationship with the business community “in areas we never really partnered with before.”
“Something that would have taken probably five years to build, we were able to do so in just a few months of constant communications with them,” she said.
Add to that the department’s work with hospital systems, faith groups, universities and schools and, “it brought us even closer to work together and have a common goal and common objectives,” she said. “It just gave us even more motivation to get things done together in the team.”
“I think for many people who are in health care ... to some degree, it restored their faith in the health system,” McQuaid said.
It may have conquered some of the cynicism about the American health care system — that it’s all about money, he said.
“You go through something like this, where you watch your leaders come in on a Saturday night at 8 o’clock and help you out. You see them make really difficult decisions that affect the direction of where the health system is going to go. And it makes you realize, ‘OK, we are all still here for the common purpose of serving this community to the best of our ability,’” McQuaid said.
“I mean … the health system, it didn’t buckle. You know, it was stressed, but it didn’t buckle, and it served the community really well with the right priorities.”
Health equity
One thing both Vann and McQuaid mentioned is the disproportionate toll the pandemic took on people of color.
“COVID really shines a light on health care disparities in our community,” McQuaid said.
Vaccination efforts at both Cone and the health department targeted communities with a high population of minorities, who statistically are at much greater risk of suffering serious consequences from COVID-19.
“You look at … the bad outcomes, the disparity in outcomes in hospital survivorship for example, among the Black and brown community, and where does that come from?” McQuaid said. “That starts from a place of where our community is not doing enough to make sure that people in the Black and brown community are getting the access to primary care that they need.”
Good access to such care can prevent and/or allay underlying conditions that make it harder to survive COVID-19, such as heart disease, kidney ailments and high blood pressure.
And, he said, that equity also needs to be in place as new treatments become available for the coronavirus.
“It’s important for us ... that every time we pivot to a new therapy, we need to make sure that we’re being very careful that we offer this with equal opportunity to everyone,” McQuaid said. “Especially in time of stress, of pandemic, you know it’s very easy for vulnerable groups to just get left behind if you’re not keeping that in the forefront.”
At home
While on the front line of the fight, McQuaid and Vann also credited their families with helping them manage the stress of the pandemic.
“What I treasure the most about the past year is the undying support from my wife and kids,” McQuaid said. “You change what you value when you go through something like this. You value the people around you much more than any sort of personal achievement or accomplishment.”
Vann said the challenges her family faced mirrored those of the community.
Her husband was laid off for a time from his job, her son — who’s on the autism spectrum — had to attend school virtually — something she called “traumatic” for all of them, and her daughter’s day care closed, forcing them to search for another one.
Though her immediate family avoided getting COVID-19, Vann said they did lose family members to the disease.
“They died alone, in the hospital,” because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
And the pandemic also has delayed a medical procedure for her son, one that he was on a waitlist for two years to receive.
“These things in my own personal life, makes me human, too,” she said.
