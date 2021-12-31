Guilford County health leaders weigh in on 2021 and its hope, and heartache, in the fight against COVID-19

“Something that would have taken probably five years to build, we were able to do so in just a few months of constant communications with them,” she said.

Add to that the department’s work with hospital systems, faith groups, universities and schools and, “it brought us even closer to work together and have a common goal and common objectives,” she said. “It just gave us even more motivation to get things done together in the team.”

“I think for many people who are in health care ... to some degree, it restored their faith in the health system,” McQuaid said.

It may have conquered some of the cynicism about the American health care system — that it’s all about money, he said.

“You go through something like this, where you watch your leaders come in on a Saturday night at 8 o’clock and help you out. You see them make really difficult decisions that affect the direction of where the health system is going to go. And it makes you realize, ‘OK, we are all still here for the common purpose of serving this community to the best of our ability,’” McQuaid said.