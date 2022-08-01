Guilford County health officials offer free at-home kits to test for COVID-19

GREENSBORO — Guilford County public health officials are offering free at-home kits to test for COVID-19 as the highly contagious respiratory illness continues to spread.

Beginning today, the county’s first Community Access Point program will expand access to free, at-home tests for all county residents at various locations around the county.

“We want to encourage all community members to take ownership of our county’s health and safety by ensuring that they have the appropriate tools and education to do so," Dr. Iulia Vann, the county's health director, said in a news release. "These free, COVID-19 home test kits are just one of the ways that we are working towards that goal.”

The health department is working with existing community-based organizations to develop Community Access Points where residents can conveniently access at-home tests from trusted community partners.

At-home test kits are limited to four tests per person and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Newly reported cases of COVID-19 across the state were the highest total since February of this year, according to a recent report by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

As of midnight, 68 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Cone Health hospitals.

Guilford County's "Community Level" is at "Medium," according to several different metrics the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on a county and its health care systems. One of those metrics includes the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients,

Community transmission levels remain “high” in every county across North Carolina, according to the latest CDC data.

For more information about at-home testing, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/home-covid-19-tests.