 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Guilford County health officials offer free at-home kits to test for COVID-19

  • 0
Rise in at-home testing means we could be undercounting Covid-19 cases even more than before (copy)

Use of at-home test kits for COVID-19 has become a convenient way for people to test if they may have the highly contagious respiratory illness.

 okrasiuk/Adobe Stock

GREENSBORO — Guilford County public health officials are offering free at-home kits to test for COVID-19 as the highly contagious respiratory illness continues to spread.

Beginning today, the county’s first Community Access Point program will expand access to free, at-home tests for all county residents at various locations around the county.

“We want to encourage all community members to take ownership of our county’s health and safety by ensuring that they have the appropriate tools and education to do so," Dr. Iulia Vann, the county's health director, said in a news release. "These free, COVID-19 home test kits are just one of the ways that we are working towards that goal.”

Free test kits.jpg

Guilford County health officials released dates, times and locations where residents can pick up free, at-home kits to test for COVID-19.

The health department is working with existing community-based organizations to develop Community Access Points where residents can conveniently access at-home tests from trusted community partners.

People are also reading…

At-home test kits are limited to four tests per person and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Newly reported cases of COVID-19 across the state were the highest total since February of this year, according to a recent report by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

As of midnight, 68 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Cone Health hospitals.

Guilford County's "Community Level" is at "Medium," according to several different metrics the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on a county and its health care systems. One of those metrics includes the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients,

Community transmission levels remain “high” in every county across North Carolina, according to the latest CDC data.

For more information about at-home testing, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/home-covid-19-tests.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Administrator’s post about teacher shortages goes viral. Wake says it’s not that bad.

Administrator’s post about teacher shortages goes viral. Wake says it’s not that bad.

In a July 20 Facebook post, assistant principal Katie Demcio Jones wrote that it would be “delusional” to think they’ll find highly qualified people in the next three and a half weeks to fill 967 Wake County teacher openings. A district spokeswoman said Demcio Jones was looking at outdated information, and that the district’s last figure for vacancies was 400 as of late June.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Milky Way glimmers over Syria's Idlib

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert