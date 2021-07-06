Guilford County holds vaccination clinics Saturday and next week

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Division of Public Health has COVID-19 vaccination clinics planned for the next two weeks.
The first clinic is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Turner’s Chapel AME Church, 7615 Florence Drive, High Point.
There's another clinic 4-7 p.m. July 15 at the Newcomer’s School, 411 Friendway Drive, Greensboro.
The next is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 17 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 401 Wise Ave., High Point.
Walk-ins are welcome but the health department encourages people to sign up ahead of time to ensure a slot.
Register at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or at 336-641-7944.
