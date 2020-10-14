 Skip to main content
Guilford County inmates can vote early in the upcoming election, sheriff's office says
GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is in the process of ensuring those being held in the county's jails who are eligible to vote will be able to do so early for this year's election, the sheriff's office said in a news release. 

The sheriff's office is working with a nonpartisan organization that helps to educate and register citizens to vote called "YOU CAN VOTE." So far, 110 people jailed in Guilford County are considered eligible and have now been registered, the sheriff's office said. 

The sheriff's office is scheduling times for "YOU CAN VOTE" volunteers to come to both the detention center in High Point and in Greensboro to witness ballots being signed. Detention center staff plans to hand out candidate books ahead of time so those who are voting can learn more about who is running for office in the Nov. 3 election.

