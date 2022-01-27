Guilford County led the state last year in workplace fatalities, new report shows

GREENSBORO — Workplace fatalities in North Carolina dropped from 2020 to 2021, but remained higher than usual in part due to deaths attributed to COVID-19, a new report shows.

Guilford County led the state with 11 fatalities, according to an annual report released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Labor.

Mecklenburg County followed with 10.

In the Piedmont Triad, Forsyth County saw three work-related deaths with Davidson and Randolph counties each experiencing one, according to the report.

There were no work-related fatalities in 65 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

The department's Occupational Safety and Health Division tracks work-related deaths to pinpoint where fatalities are happening and find any concerning patterns or trends that may require issuing hazard alerts.

The service industry was hit the hardest, with 24 of the 74 deaths last year, according to the report. Most of those deaths were attributed to COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness.