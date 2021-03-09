Guilford County man follows friend's suggestion, wins $2 million lottery prize

RALEIGH – A Greensboro man's decision to buy a few lottery tickets, at a friend's urging, netted him close to $1 million, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

While stopping to buy coffee, James Gibbs Jr. ran into a friend who suggested they try their luck on a few lottery tickets. Their luck paid off, but the store didn’t have enough money to pay their winnings.

“So, my friend was like, ‘We can go across the street,’” Gibbs said in the release.

Gibbs and his friend walked to the Pantry Shop on South Holden Road in Greensboro to cash in their winning tickets and Gibbs decided to try his luck once more on a few 100X The Cash tickets.

“The first one had $20 on it,” he said. “And the second one had the big prize on it.”

Gibbs had the option to take the $2 million prize as an annuity of 20 payments of $100,000 a year or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump sum and took home $849,006 after required state and federal tax withholdings, according to the release.

“I’m still just me,” Gibbs said. “Enjoy life and do what you can as far as helping other people.”