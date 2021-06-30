 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilford County man wins $110,000 lottery jackpot after playing the same set of numbers for a year
0 Comments
alert

Guilford County man wins $110,000 lottery jackpot after playing the same set of numbers for a year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A forklift driver from High Point won the $110,000 Carolina Cash 5 jackpot on Monday, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

Joshua Faucette has played Cash 5 with the same set of numbers for a year, the release said. He discovered he won when he checked his tickets Tuesday morning.

Although popular today, North Carolina's lottery was controversial and nearly wasn't passed by the General Assembly.

“I always check my phone to see what Pick 4 and Cash 5 numbers came out,” Faucette said in the release. “When I went to Cash 5 and saw the numbers, I said, ‘Well, that looks like the numbers that I played!’

“I was excited and it made me nervous all at the same time. I had to get myself together,” he said.

Faucette purchased his winning ticket from the Quick Grocery Inc on Eastchester Drive in High Point.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $77,691 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“Me and my fiancé made a down payment on a home that we live in,” said Faucette. “I’ll put a part of it towards what we owe on the house.”

The rest, he said, will go toward paying other bills.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $110,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will there be fireworks at Mount Rushmore?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Guilford County Schools discusses safety after series of vitriolic emails and voicemails targeting district leaders, superintendent
Education

Guilford County Schools discusses safety after series of vitriolic emails and voicemails targeting district leaders, superintendent

In one email, a "Proud Boy" tells Guilford schools officials to fire themselves "or else." It was one of many messages received by the district after a rally by a local group pushing the school board to reopen meetings to the public. They want to be able to discuss in person various concerns, including whether "critical race theory" is being used locally.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News