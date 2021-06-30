Guilford County man wins $110,000 lottery jackpot after playing the same set of numbers for a year

A forklift driver from High Point won the $110,000 Carolina Cash 5 jackpot on Monday, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

Joshua Faucette has played Cash 5 with the same set of numbers for a year, the release said. He discovered he won when he checked his tickets Tuesday morning.

“I always check my phone to see what Pick 4 and Cash 5 numbers came out,” Faucette said in the release. “When I went to Cash 5 and saw the numbers, I said, ‘Well, that looks like the numbers that I played!’

“I was excited and it made me nervous all at the same time. I had to get myself together,” he said.

Faucette purchased his winning ticket from the Quick Grocery Inc on Eastchester Drive in High Point.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $77,691 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“Me and my fiancé made a down payment on a home that we live in,” said Faucette. “I’ll put a part of it towards what we owe on the house.”

The rest, he said, will go toward paying other bills.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $110,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.