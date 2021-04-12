Guilford County man wins last $4 million top prize in Gold Rush lottery game

A McLeansville man struck it rich when he won a $4 million top prize on a lottery ticket, the NC Education Lottery said in a news release.

Willie Crosby purchased a $4,000,000 Gold Rush ticket from Quick One Stop on N.C. 66 South in Kernersville, according to the release. The ticket cost $20 and it was the last top prize available for the scratch-off game

Crosby claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Crosby had the option of taking the $4 million as an annuity of $200,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million.

He chose the lump sum and, after federal and state tax withholdings, took home $1,698,006, lottery officials said.

The $4,000,000 Gold Rush game launched in August with three top prizes of $4 million and six prizes of $100,000. Crosby won the last top prize so the lottery will begin steps to end the game, according to the release.