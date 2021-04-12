 Skip to main content
Guilford County man wins last $4 million top prize in Gold Rush lottery game
Guilford County man wins last $4 million top prize in Gold Rush lottery game

State officials will begin steps to end the $4,000,000 Gold Rush Game after all the top prizes were claimed.

 Courtesy of NC Education Lottery

A McLeansville man struck it rich when he won a $4 million top prize on a lottery ticket, the NC Education Lottery said in a news release.

Willie Crosby purchased a $4,000,000 Gold Rush ticket from Quick One Stop on N.C. 66 South in Kernersville, according to the release. The ticket cost $20 and it was the last top prize available for the scratch-off game 

Crosby claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Crosby had the option of taking the $4 million as an annuity of $200,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million.

He chose the lump sum and, after federal and state tax withholdings, took home $1,698,006, lottery officials said.

The $4,000,000 Gold Rush game launched in August with three top prizes of $4 million and six prizes of $100,000. Crosby won the last top prize so the lottery will begin steps to end the game, according to the release.

Although popular today, North Carolina's lottery was controversial and nearly wasn't passed by the General Assembly.
