Guilford County no longer accepting applications for rental, utility assistance grant program

New applications for help from the Guilford Cares Emergency Rental and Utilities Assistance Grant Program are no longer being accepted.

Based on the number of pending applications, officials estimate that the funding received will be exhausted, according to a news release from Guilford County Government.

Anyone who has already submitted an application for emergency assistance will continue to have that application reviewed, officials said. Applicants will be contacted during the review process.

Evictions and disconnect notices will continue to be given priority status, officials said in the news release.

Renters in need of rental and/or utility assistance may be able to seek assistance from the following agencies:

• Guilford County Department of Social Services – Energy Assistance Program (heating/cooling and water assistance), 336-641-3000

• Greensboro Urban Ministry (rental/utility assistance) – 336-271-5959

• Salvation Army High Point (rental/utility assistance) – 336-881-5400

• United Way 211

• Faith Action International House (Refugee Rental Assistance program) – 336-379-0037

• Welfare Reform Liaison Project (WRLP) (housing expenses/utilities) – 336-691-5780

• NC Homeowner Assistance Fund – If you own your home and need help with preventing mortgage delinquencies, defaults, displacements and foreclosures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, call 1-855-696-2423 or visit www.nchomeownerassistance.gov.