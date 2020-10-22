Guilford County officials respond to state's recommendation to tighten COVID-19 restrictions locally

"We need to get our emergency services folks to put together some figures of where the problems are and report back to us on Nov. 5," Alston said, noting the commissioners' next scheduled meeting.

Alston said Phillips, who did not seek reelection, will be ending his tenure on the board on Dec. 7, but the time for action is sooner. Alston would like to see the task force meet between Nov. 5 and early December.

He said Guilford County has about $9 million left from the $93 million it received from the federal CARES Act and that money should be reserved for whatever steps officials take next.

"We should have a plan of action by December," Alston said. "We need to have all hands on deck. We don't need to have another life needlessly taken because we're dragging our feet."

Cooper said he's trying to get local communities at higher risk of COVID-19 spread to take action.

"We're working hard to bring community leaders together and reemphasizing local government authority in areas where this virus may be more of an issue,” Cooper told the Winston-Salem Journal on Wednesday. "It is no different in terms of trying to stem the spread of the virus from how we began back in March, April and June."