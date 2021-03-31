 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilford County opens vaccines to everyone 16 and up
0 comments
breaking top story

Guilford County opens vaccines to everyone 16 and up

{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO- Anyone 16 and up can now sign up for COVID-19 vaccines in Guilford County. 

The county health department announced today it is moving forward ahead of the state vaccine schedule, with permission from North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services. 

The Guilford County Division of Public Health said starting today it has a limited number of appointments available April 1, April 5, and April 6 for anyone ages 16 and up. After that, appointments will continue be open to everyone 16 and up.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Registration is available online only at www.healthyguilford.com, until filled.  The department expects to open more appointments next week.

Guilford County vaccination appointments may be available at the following locations:

• Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406

• High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive (Suite 1230), High Point, NC 27262

• Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 2740

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Store cashier expresses guilt over Floyd's death

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News