Guilford County opens vaccines to everyone 16 and up

GREENSBORO- Anyone 16 and up can now sign up for COVID-19 vaccines in Guilford County.

The county health department announced today it is moving forward ahead of the state vaccine schedule, with permission from North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health said starting today it has a limited number of appointments available April 1, April 5, and April 6 for anyone ages 16 and up. After that, appointments will continue be open to everyone 16 and up.

Registration is available online only at www.healthyguilford.com, until filled. The department expects to open more appointments next week.

Guilford County vaccination appointments may be available at the following locations:

• Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406

• High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive (Suite 1230), High Point, NC 27262

• Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 2740

