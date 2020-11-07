Guilford County reacts to news that Biden is next U.S. president

Megan Porter and her boyfriend broke out cigars and whiskey at the news.

"I was about to make tomato soup with my roommate when she told me he won," Porter said of hearing Saturday that former Vice President Joe Biden had been elected president. "I said, 'I don't even want tomato soup anymore, we have to celebrate!'" Porter said while celebrating with boyfriend Nate Usey on her front porch.

N.C. Rep. Amos Quick, a longtime civil rights activist, watched events unfold from his bed, where he is recovering from the flu.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"To quote (former president) Gerald Ford, 'The ongoing national nightmare is over' and maybe we can get back to civility, maybe we can get back to disagreeing on policy without being hateful, maybe we can take serious the global pandemic and not politicize wearing masks," Quick said. "Maybe we can get back to leading this world from the front and I’ve very happy. I’m very happy that civility has won out."

Quick, also a church pastor, says he prays for healing for the country.