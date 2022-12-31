Guilford County Schools rush to complete weather-related repairs at multiple sites

Guilford County Schools maintenance crews are continuing to address the impact bitter cold temperatures had on facilities before students and staff return to the classrooms next week.

Tuesday is a scheduled workday, and Wednesday will be the first day of classes after winter break for most students. Before they return, a variety of repairs are being made after record-cold temperatures over the holidays.

"We have completed 23 projects since Monday and 44 are pending," GCS spokeswoman Gabrielle Brown said in an email Friday to the News & Record. "Most of the issues are related to pipes, leaks and boilers."

GCS has 126 schools and is responsible for maintaining more than 300 buildings, Brown said. The average GCS school was built 62 years ago.

"We are grateful to our staff for working tirelessly during the holiday week to mitigate the impact freezing temperatures and power outages had on our buildings," Michelle Reed, the school district's chief operating officer, said Friday.

A total cost of the damages to district facilities was not immediately known.

The school district provided the following list of affected sites:

Alamance Elementary

Andrews High

Brooks Global

Brown Summit Middle

Colfax Elementary

Cone Elementary

Eastern High

Fairview Elementary

Ferndale Middle

Florence Elementary

Franklin Blvd - Central Office

Grimsley High

Guilford Elementary

Haynes Inman

High Point Central High

Hunter Elementary

Jamestown Elementary

Jesse Wharton Elementary

Kernodle Middle

Kirkman Park Elementary

Kiser Middle

Madison Elementary

McLeansville Elementary

Mendenhall Middle

Mills Road Elementary

Monticello-Brown Summit Elementary

Morehead Elementary

Murphy Elementary

Nathanael Greene Elementary

Newcomers School

Northeast High

Northeast Middle School

Northern Elementary

Northern High

Northern Middle

Northwest High

Northwest Middle

Northwood Elementary

Oak Hill Elementary

Oakview Elementary

Page High

Peck Elementary

Rankin Elementary

Sedgefield Elementary

Shadybrook Elementary

Smith Academy

Smith High

Southeast Middle

Southern Middle

Southwest Elementary

Southwest Elementary

Southwest Middle

Summerfield Elementary

Welborn Academy

Western High