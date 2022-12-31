Guilford County Schools rush to complete weather-related repairs at multiple sites

Guilford County Schools maintenance crews are continuing to address the impact bitter cold temperatures had on facilities before students and staff return to the classrooms next week.
Tuesday is a scheduled workday, and Wednesday will be the first day of classes after winter break for most students. Before they return, a variety of repairs are being made after record-cold temperatures over the holidays.
"We have completed 23 projects since Monday and 44 are pending," GCS spokeswoman Gabrielle Brown said in an email Friday to the News & Record. "Most of the issues are related to pipes, leaks and boilers."
GCS has 126 schools and is responsible for maintaining more than 300 buildings, Brown said. The average GCS school was built 62 years ago.
"We are grateful to our staff for working tirelessly during the holiday week to mitigate the impact freezing temperatures and power outages had on our buildings," Michelle Reed, the school district's chief operating officer, said Friday.
People are also reading…
A total cost of the damages to district facilities was not immediately known.
The school district provided the following list of affected sites:
- Alamance Elementary
- Andrews High
- Brooks Global
- Brown Summit Middle
- Colfax Elementary
- Cone Elementary
- Eastern High
- Fairview Elementary
- Ferndale Middle
- Florence Elementary
- Franklin Blvd - Central Office
- Grimsley High
- Guilford Elementary
- Haynes Inman
- High Point Central High
- Hunter Elementary
- Jamestown Elementary
- Jesse Wharton Elementary
- Kernodle Middle
- Kirkman Park Elementary
- Kiser Middle
- Madison Elementary
- McLeansville Elementary
- Mendenhall Middle
- Mills Road Elementary
- Monticello-Brown Summit Elementary
- Morehead Elementary
- Murphy Elementary
- Nathanael Greene Elementary
- Newcomers School
- Northeast High
- Northeast Middle School
- Northern Elementary
- Northern High
- Northern Middle
- Northwest High
- Northwest Middle
- Northwood Elementary
- Oak Hill Elementary
- Oakview Elementary
- Page High
- Peck Elementary
- Rankin Elementary
- Sedgefield Elementary
- Shadybrook Elementary
- Smith Academy
- Smith High
- Southeast Middle
- Southern Middle
- Southwest Elementary
- Southwest Elementary
- Southwest Middle
- Summerfield Elementary
- Welborn Academy
- Western High