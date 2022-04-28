Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers tests positive for COVID-19

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, the sheriff's office said.

Rogers, who has been vaccinated and received a booster shot, is experiencing symptoms including headache, cough, congestion, body soreness, and dizziness, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Rogers will continue to quarantine himself and follow CDC guidelines to avoid exposing others to the highly contagious respiratory illness. He will return to the office when his symptoms are resolved.

As a safety precaution, the sheriff’s office said it has tried to identify and notify anyone who had close contact recently with the sheriff. Anyone who had close contact with the sheriff during the past week is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms related to COVID-19 and to seek medical care if needed.