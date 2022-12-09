 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guilford County Sheriff's Office collecting toys for children

Toy train present.jpg

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is challenging the community to help "fill the bus" with toys for kids in need this holiday season.

The bus is in front of the sheriff's office at 400 W. Washington St. and donations will be taken from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week. 

Toys are preferred, but gift cards will be accepted, said Bria Evans, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. Toys should be appropriate for elementary-age children.  

This is the third year of the event, Evans said.

