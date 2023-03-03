The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled two information sessions about how to apply to become a certified detention officer.

The sessions are scheduled at 6 p.m. Wednesday and March 23 at the Sheriff’s Administrative Office at 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.

Information will cover questions about pay, incentives, certification, work schedules and more. Professional attire is required.

To sign up for the information session, call the Personnel and Training Division at 336-641-3387.