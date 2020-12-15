Guilford County Sheriff's Office says downtown administration building temporarily closed

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office administration building will be closed until Monday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The building, at 400 W. Washington St., will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.
The closure comes less than 24 hours after the Alamance County Sheriff's Office announced it would close for the remainder of the week after COVID-19 cases were confirmed in their administrative office.
Support Local Journalism
The Guilford sheriff's office did not provide a reason for closing and has yet to respond to a question about whether it is related to COVID-19.
On Sunday, a Guilford sheriff's office deputy diagnosed with COVID-19 died, marking the second COVID-19 related death within the department. In October, Deputy LaKiya Rouse, who worked as a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro, died after contracting the disease.
For any administrative, personnel and training inquiries needed during the Guilford County Sheriff's Office building closure, people can contact the Legal Process Division located on the lower ground level of the Greensboro courthouse, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said daily operations will be conducted and carried out, with residents' concerns being addressed from other sites.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.