Guilford County Sheriff's Office says downtown administration building temporarily closed

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office administration building will be closed until Monday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The building, at 400 W. Washington St., will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

The closure comes less than 24 hours after the Alamance County Sheriff's Office announced it would close for the remainder of the week after COVID-19 cases were confirmed in their administrative office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Guilford sheriff's office did not provide a reason for closing and has yet to respond to a question about whether it is related to COVID-19.