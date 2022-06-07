 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guilford County Sheriff's Office seeks applicants to become certified detention officers

Guilford County Detention Officers

In this file photo, L. Lowe, detention service officer, checks doors at the Greensboro Detention Center on Feb. 1, 2017. 

 Lynn Hey/News & Record

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified applicants to become certified detention officers with a $4,000 signing bonus.

The sheriff's office will offer information sessions at 6 p.m. June 15 and 6 p.m. June 16 at the Sheriff’s Administrative Office at 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The sessions will cover pay, incentives, certification, schedules and more.

To sign up for one of the sessions, call the Personnel and Training Division at 336-641-3387.

