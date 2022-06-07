Guilford County Sheriff's Office seeks applicants to become certified detention officers

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified applicants to become certified detention officers with a $4,000 signing bonus.

The sheriff's office will offer information sessions at 6 p.m. June 15 and 6 p.m. June 16 at the Sheriff’s Administrative Office at 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The sessions will cover pay, incentives, certification, schedules and more.

To sign up for one of the sessions, call the Personnel and Training Division at 336-641-3387.